Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.19 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $63.19 million and $349,280.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,616.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.69 or 0.06290625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.01363094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00373136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00605780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00375761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00291486 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,074,342 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

