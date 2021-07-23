Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,085,470 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.44% of Hanesbrands worth $30,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 277.8% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $17.87 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

