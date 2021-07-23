Harleysville Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HARL opened at $24.40 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.