Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 9,206 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

