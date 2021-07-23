Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 9,206 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.
NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
