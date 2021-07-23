Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Cap of $47.75 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00010285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.75 million and $839,752.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.28 or 0.06373193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01366936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00369393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00137328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00616906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00382088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,339,662 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

