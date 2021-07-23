Hayden Brown Sells 1,281 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90.

On Thursday, May 13th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.25 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

