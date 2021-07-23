HC Wainwright Boosts Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $5.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Verastem by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

