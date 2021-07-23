HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Barclays from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.86.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $246.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.47. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

