HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $267.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $246.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $11,772,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.