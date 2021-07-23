HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.300-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 billion-$58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.27 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.30-17.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.86.

HCA stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.47. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

