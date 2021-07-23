Head-To-Head Analysis: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and iMedia Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.07 -$68.14 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.24 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -5.44

iMedia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 N/A iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.06%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30%

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

