Head-To-Head Comparison: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) versus Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 5.51% 12.44% 3.79% Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ameresco and Alberton Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 0 11 0 3.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameresco currently has a consensus price target of $65.44, indicating a potential downside of 4.22%. Given Ameresco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameresco and Alberton Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.03 billion 3.39 $54.05 million $1.18 57.91 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Ameresco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ameresco has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameresco beats Alberton Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides integrated- photovoltaic (PV) and consulting, and enterprise energy management services; sells solar PV energy products and systems; and owns and operates a wind power project located in Ireland. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

