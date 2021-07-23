Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2,180.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

