Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $44.51. 94,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,104. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

