HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corp's. products related to defense, space and other industrial markets like electronics and medical have not witnessed significant demand crunch owing to COVID-19 impact. The company's disciplined acquisition strategy has been also driving its overall performance, further supplementing organic growth. Notably, during fiscal 2020 HEICO Corp. successfully completed six acquisitions. As of Apr 30, 2021, it successfully completed one acquisition. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its results of operations in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 were significantly affected by the pandemic, as the demand for the company's commercial aerospace products and services were negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

