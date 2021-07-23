Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE HRI opened at $117.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23. Herc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

