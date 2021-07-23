Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by 56.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HFWA stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

