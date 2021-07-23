Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00010271 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $15.63 million and $1.45 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00048741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00870606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

