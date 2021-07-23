HeroNode Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $181,519.94 and approximately $61.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00859778 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

