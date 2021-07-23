Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Hess stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.