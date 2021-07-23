Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540,752 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after purchasing an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

