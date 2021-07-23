Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.73% of Hexcel worth $221,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,415. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -197.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

