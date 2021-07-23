Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -197.83 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hexcel by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

