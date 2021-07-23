HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Plans GBX 2.06 Dividend

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON HICL opened at GBX 169.70 ($2.22) on Friday. HICL Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
