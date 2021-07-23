Hill Path Capital LP Raises Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 255.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment comprises 2.0% of Hill Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hill Path Capital LP owned approximately 4.61% of Golden Entertainment worth $33,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

