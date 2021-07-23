Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 5,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,719. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

