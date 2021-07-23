Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $404.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.83 and a twelve month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

