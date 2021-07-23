Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $350.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

