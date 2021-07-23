Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after buying an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

