Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 33,373 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

