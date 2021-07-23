Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given a C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) received a C$47.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.49. 39,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,993. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.6407756 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.