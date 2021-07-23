Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,574 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 574.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $281.55 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.29 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

