Homrich & Berg Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $264.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

