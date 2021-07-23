Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.6-35.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.88 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.07.

HON opened at $232.74 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

