Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 13th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

