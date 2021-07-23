Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on August 13th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
