Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $101.05. 1,609,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

