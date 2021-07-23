Hound Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 70,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $117,000.

GIIXU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

