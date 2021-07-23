Hound Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

