Hound Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.