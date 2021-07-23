Hound Partners LLC Invests $995,000 in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

