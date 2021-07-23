Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCIIU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

