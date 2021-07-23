Hound Partners LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Hound Partners LLC cut its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRBU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,298,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

DCRBU stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

