Hound Partners LLC Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

