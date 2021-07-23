HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst stock opened at $214.06 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

