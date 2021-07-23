HRT Financial LP Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,830,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,089,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

