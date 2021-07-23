HRT Financial LP Invests $745,000 in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

