HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHBCU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.