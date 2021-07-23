HRT Financial LP Sells 6,784 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000.

Shares of DBDRU stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

