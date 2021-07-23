HRT Financial LP Takes Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000.

INKAU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

