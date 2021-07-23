HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 605 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 402.80 ($5.26) on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.91. The company has a market capitalization of £82.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

